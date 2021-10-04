Colombo [Sri Lanka] October 4 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday held meetings with the political groups that represent Sri Lankan Tamils in the country and reiterated India's commitment to protecting the rights of the minority community in the country.

He met with the delegations of Tamil National Alliance, Tamil Progressive Alliance and Ceylon Workers' Congress and emphasized India's commitment to protect the rights of Tamils through full implementation of the 13th amendment.

"He emphasized India's commitment to protecting the rights of Tamils through full implementation of the 13th amendment, early convening of Provincial Council elections, achieving reconciliation and establishing connectivity to India," the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka informed in a tweet.

Shringla, whose four-day visit to Sri Lanka will conclude on Tuesday, is focusing on further strengthening bilateral ties and community development issues with the maritime country.

Earlier in the day, Shringla also called on Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and jointly inaugurated projects with Foreign Minister Sri Lankan GL Peiris. He also visited Jaffna and Kandy districts. (ANI)

