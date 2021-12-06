Islamabad [Pakistan] December 6 (ANI): The recent killing of Sri Lankan national in Sialkot has revealed the extremism that exists in Pakistan.

The official reaction was intense: the highest functionaries of the state all chimed in to condemn the murder, even if their choice of words was revealing. The terms "vigilante" and "extrajudicial" were used, along with calls for people to not "take the law into their hands" which, interestingly enough, seem to imply that some form of crime was actually committed according to Zarrar Khuhro writing for the News International.

Earlier, among the arrested 235 people, some had assaulted the victim and the arrested also include the two main accused Mohammad Talha and Farhan Idrees, who have been moved to an undisclosed location.

"And, while we get to be incensed by what happened and are allowed to feel a sick nausea in the pit of our stomach and a despair that crushes whatever semblance of a soul we still have left ... we do not have the right to be shocked because even the most blissfully benighted of us could see this coming", according to the journalist writing in News International.

Further, Sialkot police have registered First Information Report against 900 workers of a garment factory and arrested 235 people in the aftermath of the mob lynching of a manager of the factory.

Earlier, Sialkot police are looking for the remaining accused among the booked 900 workers accused of being involved in the brutal murder of Priyantha Kumara. Raids have been conducted in the nearby villages including Sambrial, Daska and Pasrur tehsils (ANI)

