World News | Sibi George Appointed India's Next Ambassador to Kuwait

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Sibi George, an Indian Foreign Service officer of 1993 batch, has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Kuwait.

He is at present India's Ambassador in Switzerland.

A Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release said that George is expected to take up his new assignment shortly. (ANI)

