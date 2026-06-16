World News | Signing of MoU on US-Iran Peace Deal to Take Place in Burgenstock on June 19, Says Swiss Foreign Ministry

Bern [Switzerland], June 16 (ANI): The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the US-Iran peace deal aimed at ending hostilities in West Asia is scheduled to take place on Friday, June 19, at Burgenstock in the Swiss canton of Nidwalden, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said that the confederation has been engaged in diplomatic consultations with the concerned stakeholders, including Iran, the US and Qatar, regarding the proposed signing of the agreement.

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"For several days now, the FDFA has been in close contact with the United States of America, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar regarding the possible signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran in Switzerland. At this stage, the signing is scheduled for Friday, June 19, at Burgenstock in the canton of Nidwalden," the spokesperson said.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry further noted that the choice of venue had been jointly proposed by the mediating countries, Pakistan and Qatar, with the US and Iran also involved in the agreement.

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"The location was proposed by the Pakistani and Qatari mediators, as well as by the US and Iran. Switzerland is acting as a facilitator in this process, creating the practical and diplomatic conditions necessary for this meeting to take place on Swiss territory," the spokesperson added.

However, the ministry said no additional details regarding the format or proceedings of the signing ceremony could be disclosed at this stage, noting that further details will be shared after the required consultation.

"No further information can be provided at this stage regarding the procedure or the details of the planned signing. We have taken note of the interest in covering the event on-site and will be in touch as soon as we are able to provide further details," the spokesperson said.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump said that he might not be present during the signing of the peace deal with Iran, scheduled for Friday.

Speaking with reporters during the bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Trump expressed uncertainity over his presence in the signing of the agreement. He confirmed that US Vice President JD Vance's presence was confirmed at the signing ceremony.

"It depends. JD is coming in for. He was originally going to do. I'll probably be gone by then. We're having dinner in a day and a half, right? We're going to be staying quite late," the US President said.

"I may be involved; I may not. But JD was coming in for that specifically," he added.

Vance also confirmed that both Iran and the US had already "signed the deal digitally" on Sunday.

"We already signed the deal digitally yesterday, and there's been no money released, and that won't change," Vance told ABC's Good Morning America, responding to a question on whether Iran would receive sanctions relief or access to frozen assets upon signing the agreement.

Senior US administration officials also confirmed that Trump and Vance had signed the MoU with Iran that lays out a framework for future engagement and sanctions relief linked to Tehran's cooperation on the nuclear program and regional security commitments.

The US officials said that the memorandum establishes the basis for how relations between the two countries will move forward.

"We have now signed some understanding with Iran; the President and Vice President JD Vance both signed it, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, on the other side, signed it, and the memorandum provides a few basic things," the officials said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)