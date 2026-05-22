World News | Sindh Bans Wheat Movement as Pakistan Battles Rising Prices

Karachi [Pakistan], May 22 (ANI): The Sindh government on Thursday imposed a ban on the inter-provincial movement of wheat as part of measures aimed at securing food supplies, preventing hoarding, and ensuring price stability in the province, The Express Tribune reported.

Briefing the media on decisions taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the decision was taken in view of rising wheat prices and concerns over market availability.

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Memon said the cabinet approved a series of reforms and development initiatives covering sectors including health, education, transport, governance and infrastructure.

Among the major approvals, the cabinet allocated PKR 338.8 million for development schemes in Sukkur and PKR 916.14 million for food and dietary requirements in jails. The Sukkur package includes the upgradation of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Wellness and Recreational Park and the establishment of a women's block at the Mir Masoom Shah Library, The Express Tribune reported.

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On healthcare reforms, the cabinet approved the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and National Institute of Child Health (NICH) Operations and Management Act, 2025, bringing both institutions under a formal provincial legal framework.

According to Memon, the legislation introduces standardised recruitment procedures, performance-based accountability mechanisms, and improved coordination between federal and provincial authorities.

The cabinet also approved the continuation of the EPADS procurement system for medicines, vaccines, oncology drugs and emergency health kits for the financial year 2026-27, while authorising advance planning for the next procurement cycle, The Express Tribune reported.

Additionally, a centralised Sindh Postgraduate Residency Policy 2026 was approved, introducing a unified entry test and merit-based admissions system for 3,794 training seats with an allocation of PKR 4.739 billion.

Memon said the province has established more than 10 autism centres and added that the federal government has sought Sindh's assistance in setting up a similar facility in Islamabad.

In the transport sector, the cabinet approved handing over the BRT Red Line Lot-2 project to the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) under a government-to-government arrangement to speed up delayed construction work, The Express Tribune reported.

The cabinet also approved land allocation for a tide gauge station at French Beach, a 15-day relaxation in the annual fishing ban to support fishermen, and the transfer of the SBOSS platform to the Sindh IT Company to strengthen digital governance.

Other approvals included amendments to technical education laws related to STEVTA, expansion of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi's mandate to establish campuses across the country, and women-focused initiatives such as free training programmes and distribution of pink scooters.

On constitutional matters, Memon said the federal government has not yet initiated consultations on the proposed 28th Amendment, adding that Sindh would review any proposal once it is formally shared.

He further said the Qayyumabad-to-KPT bridge project is expected to be completed within two years to improve connectivity in Karachi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)