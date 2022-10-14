Karachi, Oct 14 (PTI) Pakistani counter-terrorism officials on Friday claimed to have arrested a militant associated with a separatist Sindhi group for carrying out a targeted attack on a Chinese-origin dentist couple and their assistant in their clinic here last month.

The Counter Terrorism Department in a statement said that the arrested suspect is affiliated with the banned separatist Sindh People's Army, an offshoot of the outlawed Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA).

Also Read | If Liz Truss Goes, Who May Replace Her As UK PM? Rishi Sunak Sky Bet’s Favourite Amid Reports of Change in Conservative Party Leadership.

On September 28, a gunman pretending to be a patient entered the dental clinic of Dr Richard Hu Lee in Saddar area and opened fire on him, his wife Margaret Phen Teyin and assistant Ronald Chow when called inside the cabin for examination.

The assistant died on the spot while the 76-year-old Hu and his wife Margaret, 72, were injured. The attacker escaped after the shooting as his accomplice was waiting nearby with a parked motorbike.

Also Read | Jeremy Hunt Appointed UK's New Chancellor After Kwasi Kwarteng Sacked by PM Liz Truss.

The CTD said a day after the incident it had registered an FIR against the Sindh People's Army which claimed responsibility for the attack.

“We carried out surveillance with the help of modern technology and used the CCTV cameras in the area to track down the suspect who is now in custody. He says he was ordered to carry out the attack by one Zulfiqar Khoso who is a known separatist militant,” a CTD official said.

He said that the initial investigations indicated that the attack was carried out on the Chinese nationals as part of a wider campaign by a coalition of outlawed insurgent groups in Sindh and Balochistan who have been attacking installations, security forces linked with the China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

Karachi, Pakistan's industrial and financial capital, has seen a series of deadly attacks against the Chinese this year. Most of the attacks have been carried out by Baloch rebel groups seeking an independent Balochistan. However, at least one of the attacks has been carried out by a Sindhi group as well.

Chinese nationals who have either been settled in Pakistan for years and set up their own businesses or have come in the wave of officers and workers after the launch of the Chinese Pakistan Economic Corridor projects are seen in big numbers in the Saddar area.

Chinese nationals now settled in Pakistan not only run successful dental clinics but also Chinese restaurants and herbal clinics in Karachi - the capital of the southern Sindh Province which is also home to several Chinese-funded construction projects.

Recent reports said trouble is brewing between the all-weather friends with China increasingly getting critical of Pakistan's failure in protecting Chinese workers who came under periodic attacks from the militant groups.

In April, three Chinese were killed in a suicide blast in Karachi University carried out by the separatist Baloch Liberation Army, which is opposed to China's investments in Balochistan accusing China and Pakistan of exploitation of the resource-rich province.

Some of the other attacks were also attributed to radical Islamic militant outfits in Pakistan.

With recurring attacks, China is reportedly pressing Pakistan to permit the Chinese security agencies to provide security for their personnel which according to press reports, Islamabad is resisting as it meant boots on the ground for Chinese armed forces.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)