Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], January 18 (ANI): Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam appreciated the "vibrant cultural display" at Kalabhoomi, Odisha's crafts museum in Bhubaneswar, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said.

Tharman visited the crafts museum on Friday, the first day of his two-day visit to the state. Odisha Governor Haribabu Kambhampati was also present on the occasion.

In a post on X, Majhi said, "...the rich heritage, culture, and traditions of Odisha were showcased to Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who expressed his appreciation for the vibrant cultural display. We also explored potential areas for collaboration between Odisha and Singapore, particularly in business, culture, and sustainable development."

"It was an honour to attend a productive meeting followed by a dinner with His Excellency, President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Governor of Odisha Haribabu Kambhampati, and other distinguished delegates at Kala Bhumi, Bhubaneswar," the CM said.

Earlier, Majhi had welcomed Tharman and his wife in the capital city. Tharman is on the State Visit to India from January 14 to 18.

"I welcomed His Excellency the President of Singapore, Shri Tharman Shanmugaratnam to Odisha, the land of the Lord," Majhi said in a post on X.

Earlier on Friday, eight Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged between Odisha and various Singaporean entities to strengthen collaboration in key sectors, in the presence of Tharman.

Two MoUs were signed for industrial parks and green hydrogen corridor between Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) and Sembcorp, Singapore. Another MoU was signed for the Petrochemical and Petroleum Investment Region (PCPIR) between IDCO and Surbana Jurong, Singapore.

An MoU was inked between Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Surbana Jurong, Singapore for development of a new city. Among others were collaboration between Nanyang Technological University (NTU), GRIDCO, and IIT Bhubaneswar for new energy sector; and Strengthening FinTech Ecosystem: MoU between the Electronics & IT Department, Odisha, and Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), Singapore. (ANI)

