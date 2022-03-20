Singapore [Singapore], March 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 10,244 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 1,007,158.

Of the new cases, 2,241 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 8,003 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 2,190 were local transmissions and 51 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 7,912 local transmissions and 91 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 1,130 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 27 cases in intensive care units.

Three deaths were reported from COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 1,194, the ministry added. (ANI/Xinhua)

