Tel Aviv [Israel], January 9 (ANI): Idan Amedi, star singer and 'Fauda' actor, sustained severe injuries during combat in Gaza and has been air-lifted to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, The Times of Israel reported.

Currently, he remains sedated and under treatment. His cousin Ayelet took to Instagram to share the update, urging the Israeli public to pray for the recovery of Idan ben Tova, Amedi's Hebrew name.

Confirming the injury, Amedi's father assured the Walla news site that his son's life is not in immediate danger. The Fauda star was engaged in reserve duty with the Combat Engineering Corps when the incident occurred, according to The Times of Israel.

Upon his arrival at the hospital around 4 p.m., Amedi underwent urgent and extensive surgery, as reported by Channel 12. A correspondent from the hospital relayed cautiously optimistic news, stating, "It can be cautiously said that he is out of life-threatening danger. That is to say, people who arrive in conditions similar to him mostly manage to survive injuries such as these."

In a poignant video message recorded just last week amidst the ongoing conflict, Amedi had called for unity among Israelis amid internal dissent. "After 90 days of fighting, we are continuing to destroy the short-range missile sites, the launch sites, and the command facilities of the Hamas terrorist organization," he said. "I join my brother reservists in calling on the politicians, all the media outlets, and everyone: Whoever doesn't have something good to say, simply shut your mouths. The people of Israel live," The Times of Israel reported.

Earlier, on November 12, a crew member from the popular Israeli television series Fauda has reportedly been killed in action in Gaza.

Matan Meir, a reservist in Israel's 551st Brigade's 697th Battalion and a crew member on the show, was announced in an IDF list of those soldiers who died in the line of duty in Gaza, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The social media team of 'Fauda' also posted a statement on social media announcing the demise of Matan Meir.

"We are devastated to share that one of our Fauda family members, Matan Meir, was killed in action in Gaza. Matan was an integral crew member. The cast and crew are heartbroken by this tragic loss. We extend our condolences to Matan's family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," the post read.

Meir was from Odem, the IDF stated in its publication of his death. The Fauda crew member fought in the 697th Battalion of the IDF's 551st Brigade. (ANI)

