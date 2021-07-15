Moscow [Russia], July 15 (ANI): The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Thursday announced the approval of the Russian single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus by the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan.

An official release said that Sputnik Light is the first component (recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26)) of Sputnik V. Sputnik Light demonstrated 79.4% efficacy according to analyzed data taken from 28 days after the injection was administered.

According to the statement, the data was obtained from Russians vaccinated with a single injection, having not received the second one for any reason during the mass vaccination program between December 5, 2020, and April 15, 2021. An efficacy level of near 80% is higher than that of many two-dose vaccines.

In February 2021, Kazakhstan approved the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine and launched its production at the Karaganda pharmaceutical complex following a technology transfer from RDIF and the Gamaleya Center. To date, Sputnik V has been authorized in 67 countries with total population of over 3.5 billion people.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said: "Sputnik V is already successfully used in Kazakhstan to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Registration of Sputnik Light will help provide the country with another highly effective and safe vaccine against coronavirus. Single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine will enable authorities to speed up the vaccination of the population and accelerate the creation of herd immunity."

Sputnik V has a number of key advantages which include 97.6% efficacy. This data is based on the analysis of data on the coronavirus infection rate among those in Russia vaccinated with both components of Sputnik V from December 5, 2020, to March 31, 2021.

"Efficacy of Sputnik Light is 79.4% based on the analysis of data on the coronavirus infection rate among those in Russia vaccinated with the single-dose vaccine from December 5, 2020 to April 15, 2021," the release stated.

The safety, efficacy and lack of negative long-term effects of adenoviral vaccines have been proven by more than 250 clinical studies over two decades. (ANI)

