New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday participated in the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, where she discussed the global economic outlook and response to the COVID-19 crisis.

During the meeting, Sitharaman said that India, as a co-chair of the G20 Framework Working Group, had ensured that the commitments of G20 Action Plan for COVID-19 have been updated to keep it effective as the crisis evolves.

Sitharaman further said that international policy coordination on sovereign debt restructuring should be focused on helping low-income countries to overcome the financial stress caused by the pandemic.

More G20 meetings are expected to take place in preparation for the 2020 G20 Leaders' Summit, which will be held from November 21 to 22.

This year's G20 leaders summit under the theme of "Realising opportunities of the 21st century for all" will be held in an online format amid the coronavirus pandemic, the G20 Saudi Secretariat said in a statement.

The summit will be chaired by Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. (ANI)

