Washington [US], October 12 (ANI): Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman met Japanese minister of Finance Shunichi Suzuki on the sidelines of IMF-World Bank Annual meetings in Washington on Wednesday morning.

Finance Minister Sitharaman, during her bilateral meeting with her Japanese counterpart, said that 2023 will bring greater responsibilities for India and Japan on the world stage as both the countries take over Presidencies of the #G20 and #G7 respectively.

The two sides also exchanged views on key agendas related to Indo-Pacific economic cooperation during the meeting.

Sitharaman also met the Deputy PM and Minister of Economy and Finance of South Korea, Choo Kyung-ho in Washington and discussed possibilities for #G20Finance in 2023 and sought South Korea's support for India G20 Presidency in 2023.

Furthermore, Sitaraman is scheduled to meet with her counterparts from France, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Australia and Bhutan and will also attend the G20 Finance Ministers meeting.

Nirmala Sitharaman reached Washington on October 11 to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. The Finance Minister will be in the western country between October 11 and 16 to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

The Finance Minister will also hold one-on-one meetings with leaders and heads of OECD, the European Commission and UNDP.

During her visit to the US, the Finance Minister also met US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, following which she announced that she would travel to India next month to attend the ninth edition of the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership.

During the latter part of the visit, Sitharaman will attend roundtable meetings with USIBC and USISPF on themes to 'Strengthen Investment and Innovation in India-US Corridor' and "Investing in India's Digital Revolution".

"These meetings with leading business leaders and investors are aimed at highlighting India's policy priorities, and deliberate on measures to facilitate foreign investment by showcasing India's attractiveness as an investment destination," the Ministry said. (ANI)

