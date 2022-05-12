New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and UAE's DP World for the development of Skill India International Centre at Varanasi, in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and UAE minister Dr Ahmad Belhoul in New Delhi on Thursday.

"NSDC has signed an MoU with Medhavi Skills University to promote skill-embedded degree/diploma courses among students who have completed either Class 10 or 12. The courses will enable them to earn a UGC recognized degree/diploma while pursuing practical work experience," NSDC said in a tweet.

The agreement will provide opportunities to the Indian youth to skill them so that they can be trained to pursue overseas employment overseas in logistics, port operations, accompanied by other allied areas.

According to Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, India serves as a valuable partner to the UAE accompanied by other countries across the world. Further, the Indian government is working towards fulfilling the aspirations of the youth of India.

The government is preparing them for the future of work by creating a qualified, reliable and a strong workforce that will bring in economic success.

As per the official statement, the India-UAE relations will blossom into another successful partnership that will in return deepen the relations between the two countries even more. The main goal of Skill India Mission is to bring economic prosperity and provide grand opportunities to the youth of the country.

Further, Skill India International Centres are aiming at providing high-quality training to the Indian youth. Training facilities and providing skills as per the demand of the international employers in countries like UAE, Australia, and Canada will also be hosted.

There would be a wide range of partnering organizations and recruiters from overseas to facilitate the supply of skilled and certified workforce in several other countries. Eventually, these partnering organizations will collaborate with NSDCI for creating demand from the overseas markets.

Services like mobilisation, counselling, skill training, pre-departure orientation, and many others will also be provided by the centres. (ANI)

