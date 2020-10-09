Bratislava, Oct 9 (AP) Coronavirus infections in Slovakia have hit a record high for the third straight day, reaching almost 1,200 in a day for the first time. The Health Ministry says the day-to-day increase of those infected reached 1,184 on Thursday, up from the previous record of 1,037 set a day earlier.

In reaction to the record numbers, the government announced Friday that it will deploy 267 service members to help health authorities with contact tracing, conduct tests and distribute protective equipment.

Prime Minister Igor Matovic said more restrictive measures will be imposed next week if the surge doesn't slow down over the weekend.

Slovakia has had 16,910 reported cases since the start of the pandemic, with 57 deaths. (AP)

