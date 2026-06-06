World News | Slovenian FM Invites Jaishankar to Visit, Expresses Confidence in Deeper India-Slovenia Ties

Ljubljana [Slovenia], June 6 (ANI): Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia, Tone Kajzer on Saturday thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his wishes and invited him to the country.

Jaishankar had earlier wished Kajzer on his appointment as Foreign Minister of Slovenia.

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In a post on X, Kajzer said, "Excellency Dear Minister, thank you for your kind words. I hope that you will be able to visit Slovenia soon and I am confident that we will deepen our friendship and cooperation in many areas."

https://x.com/TKajzer/status/2063158115822965213?s=20

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Jaishankar had extended his wishes in a post on X, saying, "Congratulations to Tone Kajzer on his appointment as Foreign Minister of Republic of Slovenia. Looking forward to work together."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2063109987300413474?s=20

Earlier on May 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Janez Jansa on his election as the Prime Minister of Slovenia and expressed optimism about strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he looked forward to working closely with the Slovenian leader to further deepen cooperation.

"Heartiest congratulations to Mr. Janez Jansa on his election as the Prime Minister of Slovenia. I look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen our bilateral ties for the shared prosperity and mutual benefit of our people," the post read.

Slovenia's parliament voted on May 22 to bring back right-wing leader Janez Jansa as Prime Minister, marking a political shift in the European Union member state after his previous term ended in 2022.

According to Al Jazeera, lawmakers in the 90-member National Assembly voted 51-36 in favour of Jansa, ending a post-election deadlock that had persisted for weeks following a closely contested vote which took place in March. (ANI)

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