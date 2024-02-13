Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Cheektowaga (US), Feb 13 (AP) A small plane with two people aboard landed safely at Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Monday after its rear door fell off, police said.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage on the ground, according to police in the Buffalo suburb of Cheektowaga.

Also Read | Vital Food Supplies for Gaza Blocked Due Lack of Israel’s Approval, Says UNRWA: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 13, 2024.

The private plane lost the door around 5:30 p.m. as it flew over Cheektowaga, a few miles south of the airport, authorities said.

Police officers searched for the door but did not immediately find it. (AP)

Also Read | NYC Firing: One Dead, Five Injured in New York City Subway Station Shooting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)