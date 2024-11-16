Lahore [Pakistan], November 16 (ANI): Dense smog across Punjab has escalated into a full-blown health crisis, according to Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore on Friday, the minister highlighted the severe impact of toxic air pollution on public health and outlined the government's measures to combat the worsening situation, Dawn reported.

Over the past few weeks, Punjab has experienced hazardous smog levels, with Lahore and Multan among the worst-affected cities. Multan's Air Quality Index (AQI) readings have crossed 2,000 twice, setting a new record for air pollution, while Lahore recently ranked as the world's most polluted city, peaking at an AQI of 1,591.

This has led to nearly two million cases of respiratory and related diseases, including asthma, conjunctivitis, and heart conditions, with children and vulnerable groups particularly affected.

Aurangzeb stated, "At the moment, the smog [crisis] has turned into a health crisis," linking the problem to climate change. She noted that the Punjab government has introduced a 10-year climate change policy addressing various environmental challenges, including smog, floods, and rehabilitation efforts.

"The Punjab chief minister has made a 10-year plan for smog, together with all sectors and departments, and the sectors were given targets," she explained.

The government's actions include distributing 1,000 super-seeders at subsidised rates to curb stubble burning, installing emission control systems in industries through a loan program, and demolishing over 800 brick kilns, reported Dawn.

Aurangzeb added that infrastructure for vehicle fitness certification and AQI monitoring has been established, while 30 gas analysers have been deployed to check vehicle emissions.

Addressing Lahore's inadequate forest cover, which stands at just 3 per cent compared to the international standard of 36 per cent, the minister said the government is implementing the "Green Master Plan" to increase greenery. She also called on journalists and vloggers to help raise awareness about smog: "Criticise [us] but also use that mic to create awareness about smog."

Meanwhile, Punjab Environment Protection and Climate Change Department (EPCCD) Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar hinted at drastic measures, including a potential "complete lockdown" and school closures if smog levels persist. Electric buses are also slated to be introduced by June next year as part of long-term measures.

At a Lahore High Court hearing, Justice Shahid Karim emphasised the need for a comprehensive 10-year policy and urged the government to prevent agricultural land from being converted into housing societies. He also called for extensive tree-planting initiatives and the installation of water treatment plants in larger homes to address environmental concerns, Dawn reported.

As Punjab struggles with alarming pollution levels, Aurangzeb remains hopeful that collective action and long-term policies will mitigate the smog crisis over time. (ANI)

