New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday met the Saudi Ambassador to India, Saleh Eid Al Husseini, and the two leaders discussed enhancing ties between New Delhi and Riyadh and building a robust partnership for shared progress and prosperity.

The meeting comes ahead of Irani's visit to Saudi Arabia leading the delegation to sign the bilateral Haj Agreement 2024.

"In a productive meeting today, Minister @smritiiraniand the Saudi Ambassador to India explored avenues to enhance Indo-Saudi ties. Discussions focused on building a robust partnership for shared progress and prosperity," the Office of Smriti Irani posted on X.

Union Minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani, accompanied by Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan will embark on a visit to Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Union Minister Smriti Irani will lead the delegation for the signing and exchange of the bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 in Jeddah, an official press release of the Consulate General of India in Jeddah said.

Moreover, the minister will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Haj and Umrah Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah to discuss the issues of mutual interest related to the forthcoming Haj 2024.

"On January 7, 2024, the Hon'ble Minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs will lead the delegation for the signing and exchange of the bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 in Jeddah. Hon'ble Minister will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Haj and Umrah Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, H.E. Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, to discuss the issues of mutual interest related to the forthcoming Haj 2024. Subsequently, the delegation will also meet the Indian business community and the Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia," the Consulate General of India, Jeddah said in a press release.

On January 8, Smriti Irani will also attend the opening ceremony of the 3rd Edition of 'Haj and Umrah Conference' in Jeddah.

"On January 8, 2024, the Hon'ble Minister will attend the opening ceremony of the 3rd Edition of 'Haj and Umrah Conference' in Jeddah being organized by the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah Affairs. The Indo-Saudi partnership has deepened in recent years, marked by sustained engagement across various sectors," the release added.

The visit will further strengthen the strategic partnership placing Haj as a vital dimension in this relationship, according to the Consulate General of India in Jeddah. (ANI)

