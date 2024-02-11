Tel Aviv [Israel], February 11 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police reported that fighters from its "Magen" (Hebrew acronym for Negev Border Intelligence the word means "Shield") unit foiled the smuggling of tens of kilograms of cocaine across the Egyptian border between the Sinai Peninsula and the Negev desert in the south of Israel.

The smuggling attempt was foiled overnight when "Magen" forces with the aid of police aircraft carried out a chase of dozens of kilometers in the Egyptian border area. After the chase they arrested a resident of Bir HaDaj (a Bedouin village in the Negev), who was traveling in an SUV with packages of a substance suspected to be cocaine weighing 78 kg.

According to the suspicion, the drugs were intended for trade and distribution with a value of more than 30 million Shekels (USD 8.3 million). (ANI/TPS)

