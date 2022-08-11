Hilo (US), Aug 11 (AP) Law enforcement in Hawaii have arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Hawaii County police on Wednesday said in a statement they assisted the US Marshals Service as they arrested the 26-year-old in Laupahoehoe, which is on the Big Island. Officers used an arrest warrant issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Also Read | North Korea Claims Disputed Victory Over COVID-19, Blames Seoul for Outbreak.

She's being held at the East Hawaii Detention Centre while she waits for her initial court appearance in Hilo District Court on Thursday, police said.

Her Miami defence lawyer, Frank Prieto, told the Miami Herald that she was in Hawaii while in rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Also Read | Russian Authorities Raid Journalist Marina Ovsyannikova's Home for Discrediting Army.

“I'm completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged,” Prieto said. “We look forward to clearing her name in court.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)