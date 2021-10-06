New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Noting that India and the US ties have seen a "very steady growth" in past few years, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that stable understanding and trust have led to more active and regular engagements between the two nations in the matter of strategic interests and global issues.

Sherman, who is on a two-day India's visit, met Foreign Secretary Shringla here today.

In his opening remarks, Shringla said he looks forward to a substantive discussion with US Deputy Secretary of State Sherman.

"From past few decades, more in past few years, our relationship has seen very very steady growth in both in substance pace and momentum," Shringla said during his meeting with visiting US Deputy Secretary of State, Sherman.

"The solid foundation in bilateral ties and our stable understanding and trust have led to more active and regular engagements in the matter of strategic interests as well as global issues," he added.

The foreign secretary said India looks forward to continuing the positive and constructive agenda both at the bilateral level and Quad level.

"So we are looking forward to the substantive discussion today. We have limited time to cover a very wide agenda which includes bilateral issues, regional issues, our immediate neighbours, extended neighbourhood, the Indo Pacific and another multilateral and international issue of mutual interest," he added.

Meanwhile, Sherman said that India and US partnership is rooted in "our shared values".

"The partnership between India and United States is rooted in our shared values. We are both homes to innovators and entrepreneurs. We are both believers in the free, open, interconnected and resilient Indo-Pacific region," Sherman said during a meeting with Shringla.

"And we both know that the best way to preserve peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world is by upholding and strengthing the rules-based international order," she added. (ANI)

