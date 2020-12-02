Washington DC [US], December 2 (ANI/Sputnik): The total number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has exceeded 270,000, the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University revealed.

The data showed on Tuesday evening that the number of novel coronavirus-related deaths in the United States has reached 270,003.

Also Read | Chang’e-5, China’s Unmanned Spacecraft Lands On Moon to Collect Lunar Surface Samples.

According to the Johns Hopkins data, there 63,650,135 COVID-19 cases globally with 1,476,396 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)