Johannesburg, Jul 20 (PTI) South Africa-based Sivananda World Peace Foundation (SWPF) has recently unveiled a peace pillar in the country's economic hub of Gauteng province as part of its efforts to install across the globe the granite structures inscribed with prayers from the world's major religions.

Prince Ishwar Ramlutchman Mabheka Zulu, the founder and president of SWPF, said that the 3.5-metre high peace pillar at the Sivananda School of Yoga in Johannesburg was the 19th since he started the project.

The others are across various cities in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal, where two-thirds of South Africa's 1.4 million Indian-origin diaspora resides.

King Makhosonke Mabhena of the indigenous AmaNdebele nation, and Consul General of India Anju Rajan joined Ramlutchman at the event held on Saturday.

"The Sivananda Peace Pillars are a beacon of unity in diversity. They are a source of inspiration and a reminder that peace and love should transcend our human limitations,” Ramlutchman said.

"They are a tribute to Swami Sivananda, founder of the Divine Life Society Worldwide and his disciple Swami Sahajananda,” said Ramlutchman.

He said the plans to install peace pillars in two other major South African cities, Cape Town and Bloemfontein, are currently awaiting approval from the respective municipalities.

The businessman and philanthropist is the only Indian to have been adopted by the late King Goodwill Zwelithini as his son, hence the title of Zulu is added to his name.

