Johannesburg, Nov 16 (AP) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for the African Union to be included as a permanent member of the Group of 20 leading economies.

The representation would allow African countries to more effectively press the G-20 group to implement its pledge to help the continent to cope with climate change.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, British PM Rishi Sunak Agree on 'Enduring Importance' of UK-India Relationship.

Ramaphosa made the call Tuesday at the G-20 summit in Indonesia. The G-20 meeting is taking place at the same time as the UN climate summit in Egypt.

“We call for continued G-20 support for the African Renewable Energy Initiative as a means of bringing clean power to the continent on African terms," Ramaphosa said.

Also Read | Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Wife of California Gov Gavin Newsom, Asked To 'Fake Orgasm' in Court During Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial.

“This can be best achieved with the African Union joining the G-20 as a permanent member,” he told the gathering.

The African Union represents the continent's 54 countries. The G-20 is composed of the world's major industrial and emerging economies and represents more than 80 per cent of the world's gross domestic product.

Ramaphosa expressed concern at the “lack of progress in key issues” at the multilateral negotiations at the climate conference.

“Industrialized countries in the G-20 need to demonstrate more ambitious climate action and must honour their financial commitments to developing economies,” he said.

South Africa is currently the only African member of the G-20. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)