Columbia (US), Jun 20 (AP) The coronavirus continues to spread and set daily records in South Carolina, one of the new outbreak hot spots in the United States.

Health officials said Saturday that South Carolina again saw more new cases, more people in the hospital with the virus and the highest percentage of positive tests in a day.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 1,150 new confirmed cases, for a total of more than 23,750 in South Carolina since the outbreak began in March.

More than 16 per cent of the people tested had the virus, compared to just over 9 per cent two weeks ago. Health officials said when that figure rises, it is one of the strongest indicators the virus is spreading.

Health officials reported five additional deaths in the state, bringing South Carolina's COVID-19 death toll to 644 people.

Another trend bothering health officials is an increase in young people with the virus.

About 18 per cent of all cases in the state involve people ages 21 to 30, and 7 per cent involve teenagers, the Department of Health and Environmental Control said. (AP)

