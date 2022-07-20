Seoul [South Korea], July 20 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 76,402 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,937,971, the health authorities said Wednesday.

The daily caseload was up from 73,582 the previous day, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 47,997.

Among the new cases, 429 were imported, lifting the total to 40,271.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 96, up five from the previous day.

Twelve more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 24,777. The total fatality rate was 0.13 per cent. (ANI/Xinhua)

