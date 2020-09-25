Seoul [South Korea], September 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The South Korean troops have raised combat readiness after it turned out that the country's fisheries official had been shot dead in North Korea, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier this week, South Korea's 47-year-old fisheries official went missing while on duty on an inspection boat near the South-North border.

Also Read | UNGA 2020 General Debate: Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s Speech, Spectacle in Manhattan Turns Spotlight on Art of Pre-Recorded 15 Minute Pitch.

On Thursday, the South Korea Defense Ministry said that he had been shot dead in the North Korean waters and demanded from Pyongyang explanations and punishment of those responsible.

"Our military issued the instruction on Thursday that calls for the strengthening of the readiness posture regarding the current situation ... The focus is on closely monitoring North Korean military moves around the clock and to maintain a firm defense posture to swiftly react to all circumstances so as to prevent the escalation of tensions," deputy spokesperson for the Defense Ministry Col. Moon Hong-sik said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Also Read | IMF Lauds PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, Says It’s An Important Initiative.

The incident with the fisheries official was described by South Korean President Moon Jae-in as shocking.

He also vowed to react to any threats to the lives of citizens of his country coming from North Korea. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)