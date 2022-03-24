Seoul [South Korea], March 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired an unidentified projectile into eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Thursday without mentioning further details.

It came after the South Korean military said the DPRK fired four shots of multiple rocket launchers off its west coast on Sunday.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: G7 Health Ministers’ Condemn Attacks on Health Facilities in Ukraine.

According to the South Korean military, it marked the 12th launch of missiles and projectiles by the DPRK this year.

South Korea said the DPRK tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on February 27 and March 5, but the DPRK said those were the launches of the reconnaissance satellite development tests. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Calls for Global Protests as Russian Invasion Completes One Month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)