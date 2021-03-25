New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): South Sudan on Thursday received 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines, informed External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

"Solidarity with Africa's youngest nation. South Sudan receives Made in India vaccines," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

India, which is now termed a world pharmacy, is at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 and is emerging as a key supplier of vaccines to more than 70 countries on a commercial and humanitarian basis.

Earlier, India at the United Nations security council (UNSC), had reiterated that it would continue with the government of South Sudan in its quest for peace, progress, and prosperity in the region.

Speaking at a UNSC meeting, Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative of India's Mission to UN, Nagaraj Naidu said: "India has long-standing relations with the people of South Sudan. India was the first Asian country to establish a Consulate in Juba in 2007 after the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA).

"We have been extending bilateral assistance by way of projects in the agriculture, health, and livelihood sectors in South Sudan. Indian oil companies have invested USD 2.5 billion in South Sudan," he further said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)