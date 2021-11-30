Madrid, Nov 30 (AP) Spain's government has banned flights connecting air routes from South Africa and Botswana to the European country due to fears of the new omicron coronavirus variant.

The order affects any connecting flights from these countries. Spain has no direct flights to southern Africa.

The order will take effect on Thursday.

Spanish health authorities have reported one confirmed case of the omicron strain in a 51-year-old man who flew from South Africa to Madrid via Amsterdam.

He was fully vaccinated and is showing light symptoms.

Three more possible cases are under investigation.

Much remains unknown about the new variant, though the World Health Organization warned that the global risk from the variant is “very high” and early evidence suggests it could be more contagious. (AP)

