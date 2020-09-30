Madrid, Sep 30 (AP) Spanish authorities said Wednesday that they have confiscated 35 that was being smuggled aboard luxury yachts in what they call the country's largest bust at sea involving the drug.

Spain's Finance Ministry said the hashish was found when agents boarded four sailboats belonging to an alleged smuggling ring. Police found 30 tons of hash on the yachts in addition to 5 tons previously seized elsewhere.

Also Read | Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah Sworn In As Kuwait's New Ruling Emir.

Police said they arrested nine Bulgarians and one Russian and confiscated six yachts worth an estimated 5 million euros ($5.9 million) in the operation carried out from September 24-28.

The ministry said the operation is a “huge blow to what investigators consider the largest criminal organization dedicated to smuggling hashish via sea (into Spain)."

Also Read | Pakistan Govt to Push for Former PM Nawaz Sharif's Deportation From UK.

Spain said it received assistance during the investigation from Europol, the international Maritime Analysis and Operation Centre, and from authorities in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Greece and Italy. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)