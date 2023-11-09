Madrid [Spain], November 9 (ANI): The former president of Spain's Popular Party (PP) in Catalonia, Alejo Vidal-Quadras, was shot in the face in Madrid on Thursday afternoon, CNN reported citing Spain's Interior Ministry.

"He has been taken conscious to the hospital, whilst National Police agents are investigating the facts", the Ministry spokesman added.

Also Read | California: Parks, Schools Shut in Tustin After Asbestos Found in Burned World War II-Era Blimp Hangar (Watch Video).

The incident happened around 1.30 pm (local time), CNN reported.

Vidal-Quadras is one of the founder members of the far-right party Vox, currently the third largest force in the lower house of Spanish parliament.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: India Calls for ‘Immediate and Unconditional’ Release of Hostages, De-Escalation.

Vox Party President Santiago Abascal told reporters on Thursday afternoon "It's too early to make conjectures but we don't rule out any motive in what was an attack" referring to the incident.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that he hoped those responsible for the attack would be arrested, CNN reported.

"I would like to send my solidarity and wishes for a speedy recovery to Alejo Vidal-Quadras," Sanchez posted on X.

"All my affection during time for him and his family. We hope the investigation can clarify the facts as soon as possible and those responsible will be arrested," he added.

Vidal-Quadras, 78, was an important figure in the Catalonian PP party before leaving to help found Vox, a far-right party that has surged in popularity since it was formed in 2013.

He has held a number of elected positions in his career, including being a member of the Catalonian regional parliament in Barcelona and a Member of the European Parliament, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)