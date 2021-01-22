Madrid [Spain], January 22 (ANI/Xinhua): The Spanish Ministry of Health on Thursday confirmed another 44,357 coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic.

The one-day spike pushed the cumulative coronavirus cases in Spain to 2,456,675. Meanwhile, A further 404 deaths brought the national death toll to 55,041.

The incidence of coronavirus cases over the past 14 days climbed to 795 cases per 100,000 inhabitants -- over triple the level of 250 which the Ministry of Health considers "extreme risk."

In several Autonomous Communities, the incidence is even much higher: 1,467.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the southwestern community of Extremadura, and 1,286.9 and 1,166.1 in the southeastern communities of Murcia and Valencia, respectively. (ANI/Xinhua)

