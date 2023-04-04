Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): A Parliamentary Delegation from Israel, led by the Speaker of Knesset, Amir Ohana called on Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Tuesday.

The Speaker of the Israeli Parliament (Knesett) Amir Ohana was accompanied by a high-level Parliamentary delegation of Israel while meeting Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais.

Member of Parliament Michale Mordechai Biton, Parliamentarian Amit Halevy, Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon and Consul General of Israel in Mumbai Kobbi Shoshani were among those present during the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana visited the Nariman House in Mumbai to pay tribute to victims of the 26/11 terror attack.

"Everyone who took part in this terrible terror attack should be brought to justice. This is a major part of counter-terrorism. So, first we need to prevent, but once we didn't succeed to prevent, everyone needs to be brought to justice. And this is our expectation, and I think it is the vast majority of the Indian people's expectation," Amir Ohana said.

Ohana landed in Mumbai on Monday. Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai tweeted, "Knesset Speaker MK Amir Ohana has landed here as part of a first-ever visit to India. At the National Stock Exchange he was honored by ringing the bell and meeting the CEO."

Before his visit to Mumbai, Ohana and Israel's parliamentary delegation held a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday. The two sides discussed strengthening India-Israel ties and promoting cooperation in I2U2.

"Glad to welcome Israeli Knesset Speaker @AmirOhanaand parliamentary delegation in South Block today. Discussed strengthening India-Israel ties and promoting cooperation in I2U2, Jaishankar tweeted.

Ohana tweeted, "Thank you my dear friend Minister for External Affairs of India @DrSJaishankar. It was an important and productive meeting. I'm confident that our collaboration will enhance Israel-India relations for the benefit of both nations."

The Israeli Speaker also called on Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Parliament House. Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the Vice president of India wrote, "A Parliamentary delegation from Israel, led by Hon'ble Speaker of Knesset, H.E. Mr Amir Ohana called on the Hon'ble Vice President & Chairman Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Parliament House today. @AmirOhana @MEAIndia"

The Knesset Speaker called India one of Israel's closest and dearest friends. He called it a distinct pleasure to have been invited to India. Knesset Speaker made the statement during a meeting with Parliament Speaker Om Birla.

"It is a great honour for me to be here with you today. This is indeed not only my first visit to India but also the first visit of any speaker of the Knesset in an official visit to India. And it is my distinct pleasure to have been invited specifically to India, one of Israel's closest and dearest friends and the world's largest democracy," Ohana said.

The Israeli Parliamentary Delegation led by Amir Ohana called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Parliament House on Friday. At the outset, Birla welcomed the delegation to India and said that Israel and India have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations. The Israeli Parliamentary Delegation, which is on a visit to India was jointly invited by the Vice President and Chairperson of Rajya Sabha and the Speaker of Lok Sabha. (ANI)

