Bakloh (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): The 11th edition of the joint special forces military exercise 'Vajra Prahar ' between India and the United States was conducted at Special Forces Training School, at Bakloh, Himachal Pradesh.

'Vajra Prahar' is a Special Forces joint training exercise conducted alternately in India and the US to share the best practices and experiences in areas such as joint mission planning and operational tactics as also to improve interoperability between the Special Forces of both nations, according to an official release.

Bilateral military exercises and defence exchanges are an important facet of deepening bilateral defence cooperation between friendly countries.

During such events, the armies of participating nations jointly train, plan and execute a series of operations for neutralisation of threats of varied nature with a common aim of countering threats of international terrorism through mutual training and jointness, the release said. (ANI)

