Tel Aviv [Israel], December 11 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that in the more than two months since the start of the Iron Swords War in Gaza, helicopters have evacuated about 600 wounded soldiers in roughly 300 different evacuations. The IDF also said that starting today, Sunday, the data on military wounded will be updated on its website.

Doctors and paramedics from the IDF's Special Tactics Rescue Unit 669 continue rescue activities from the Gaza Strip.

The IDF said evacuations are carried out "quickly and under threat" from the combat areas.

The rescue operations are led by the assistance officers of the Air Force Cooperation Unit, who are responsible for coordination between the ground and air forces. (ANI/TPS)

