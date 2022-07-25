Colombo, Jul 25 (PTI) A magistrate court here on Monday slapped an overseas travel ban on six protesters leading the anti-government demonstrations for months against the Sri Lankan government's mishandling of the worst economic crisis in the bankrupt country.

The six activists, including a trade union leader, were charged with being part of an unlawful gathering in mid-June and were given bail after their arrest.

The police reported to the court that the protest leaders could be making arrangements to flee the country.

The six persons are part of the continuous anti-government protest in the island nation since early April, which led to the removal of the erstwhile powerful Rajapaksa family from all positions of power in the country.

Meanwhile, the police on Monday said they arrested three people for stealing items from the President's House, which was earlier occupied by the protesters on July 9.

Archaeologists had earlier visited the site for inspection for the fear of artifacts being either stolen or damaged.

A mass protest on July 9 stormed the President's House, forcing the former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and send in his resignation from Singapore.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, a key ally of Rajapaksa, was on July 20 sworn in as the country's new President, a decision that failed to put at rest the anger of protesters.

The protesters, who had been occupying the President's Office since July 9, were forcibly evicted after Wickremesinghe ordered security forces to vacate the country's most secured building.

Protesters had been camping outside the presidential office for months, demanding the resignation of former President Rajapaksa, and current President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Protesters have blamed Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe for mismanaging the economy that has left the country's 22 million people struggling to buy fuel, food and basic necessities.

President Wickremesinghe has said he would extend support to the peaceful protesters but would be tough on those who try to promote violence under the guise of peaceful protests.

