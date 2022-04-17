Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 17 (ANI): Sri Lankan Defence Minister Kamal Gunaratne clarified that the military forces will not be deployed to suppress democratically held peaceful protests as the economic and political crisis deepens in the country.

He made these remarks responding to the Facebook note of Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka in which he appealed to Secretary of Defence Kamal Gunaratne and Commander of the Army General Shavendra Silva to think deeply before implementing orders to suppress peaceful public protests.

Also Read | Tajikistan Readies Camps for Fleeing Afghans, UNHCR Calls for Support.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said that the military forces will not be deployed to suppress democratically held peaceful protests. However, the military will assist the Police if only such assistance is sought by the Police to defend the nation in the event of a violent uprising, said the Ministry in a statement to Daily Mirror.

However, while pointing out the various elements that are working to achieve their ulterior motives during the peaceful protest wishes to inform the public that appropriate legal measures will be instituted by the Police against those who destroy or damage the public property and/or the private property under the pretext of peaceful protests, said the Ministry in a statement further.

Also Read | UK PM Boris Johnson To Begin India's Visit From Ahmedabad on April 21.

As the island nation is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices and power cuts, Sri Lankans are protesting against the government's handling of the economic situation.

Secretary of Defence together with Tri-Forces Commanders also reiterated their commitment to acting in a fair and impartial manner with integrity and respect stating, "The Tri-Forces and the Police will responsibly do their utmost to protect the rule of law, order and people of the country in accordance with the constitution of the country" reported Daily Mirror.

Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the crash of the tourism sector. The island nation is also facing a foreign exchange shortage, which has affected its capacity to import food and fuel. The shortage of essential goods forced Sri Lanka to seek assistance from friendly countries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)