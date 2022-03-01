Colombo [Sri Lanka], March 1 (ANI/Xinhua): The Sri Lankan government has decided to extend the visas of over 15,000 Russian and Ukrainian tourists in the South Asian country for two months.

The cabinet on Monday night approved the visa extension proposal by Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga over the tensions in Ukraine and agreed that the visa extension should be done without any charges.

According to Sri Lanka's Ministry of Tourism, there are currently 11,463 Russian and 3,993 Ukrainian tourists in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

