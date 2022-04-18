Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 18 (ANI): Former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, on Monday said that the economic crisis can only be solved when both the government and the public accept the uniform solution.

"Government has to realise that they have to resolve the crisis and it will be only possible if the government accepts the resolution which is also acceptable to the country," former PM Wickremesinghe told ANI.

Referring to the deadlock situation between the government and protesters, Wickremesinghe said that the situation has become serious. He said, "The protesters are demanding the resignation of the President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa while the President has already given the signal that he is not going to step down from his post and on other hand, the Members of Parliament (MPs) from the ruling side are demanding Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign."

He further said that the pressure that protesters have created on President has resulted in a government crisis or political instability in the country.

On the issue of not going to the International Monetary Fund in 2021 for relief in connection with the ongoing economic crisis, Wickremesinghe slammed the incumbent government for not making timely interventions.

He also said that amid the economic crisis, the ruling government went to the IMF for financial assistance but this time IMF asked for the exchange rate to be adjusted gradually and also within 24 hours, which was not possible.

Regarding the food crisis in the country, the former PM said that their new policy of not allowing the fertiliser rather than organic fertiliser has brought the food production down. He further said that now the government have no money to buy the food from abroad.

"India has provided one and half billion of credit for fuel and food. India's credit line for fuel will run out by the first week of May and there be another crisis. Sri Lanka government requested India to give an extension to credit line but there are also issues as Sri Lanka government has declared itself bank corrupt," Wickremesinghe said.

Responding to the statement that the Sri Lanka government they have handed over everything to China, the former prime minister said, "China has some projects in Sri Lanka but the country has not been handed over to China or anyone else."

Looking at the situation in the island nation, Wickremesinghe said that there won't be a civil war in the country but the shortage of food can lead to a semi-violent reaction. He further said, "Government has to listen to the protesters if they continue to protest for weeks."

Dismissing the allegations of the PM that the previous government is responsible for the present crisis, the former Pm said, "I reject the allegations." He further said that if they also go for the blame game then the crisis won't be solved and asked the government to look at IMF's proposals.

Wickremesinghe urged the friendly neighbouring countries to support the island nation with food and medicine. He also said that he is in conversation with ambassadors of different countries to help the country in this situation. (ANI)

