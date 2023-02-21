Colombo, Feb 21 (PTI) Sri Lanka's chief opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party's request for a debate in parliament on the postponement of the local body elections was dismissed on Tuesday, prompting its lawmakers to file a petition in the Supreme Court against state officials who they allege were denying funds to conduct the polls.

It comes a day after Sri Lanka's Election Commission informed the Supreme Court that it was difficult to conduct local body polls on March 9 due to a plethora of reasons linked to the cash-strapped country's current economic crisis.

“At a time when the election has been declared the government is trying to disrupt it by denying funds,” Lakshman Kiriella the chief whip of SJB told parliament.

SJB's request for a debate in parliament was dismissed, forcing Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana to adjourn proceedings on Tuesday.

“The funds needed for the elections were already allocated. They are now saying no money. This is unacceptable”, SJB general secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara said.

Subsequently, SJB lawmakers filed a fundamental rights petition in the Supreme Court calling for a writ against state officials who they alleged were denying funds necessary to conduct the elections.

They also held placards in the chamber demanding the elections be conducted on the said date.

The election to appoint new administrations to 340 local councils for a four-year term has been postponed since March last year due to the ongoing economic crisis.

The Supreme Court would hear a petition calling for the postponement of the election on February 23.

The ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) won the majority of councils in the last election held in 2018.

The party, which has suffered major splits since the economic crisis is accused of fearing the election and wanting to postpone it.

The ruling party leaders have been justifying the postponement of the polls as the focus must be made on economic recovery.

Sri Lanka was hit by an unprecedented financial crisis in 2022, the worst since its independence from Britain in 1948, due to a severe paucity of foreign exchange reserves, sparking political turmoil in the country which led to the ouster of the all-powerful Rajapaksa family.

