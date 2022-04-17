Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 17 (ANI): Sri Lanka's Federation of University Teachers' Association (FUTA) has decided to go on a one-day strike on Tuesday in support of the ongoing Galle Face protest which demanded the resignation of the President and the government, local media reported.

The FUTA planned to start the protest march from the University of Colombo to Galle Face at 1 pm on Tuesday, Colombo Page reported.

Earlier, the collective of unions and mass organizations declared April 20 as a national day of protest and to mobilize the working masses who will continue to strike in the workplace, reported Colombo Page.

Ravi Kumudesh, President of the Federation of Health Professionals said that he felt disgusted towards the working people of the country for turning a blind eye to the people who are fighting for an independent public opinion.

Even the Opposition party, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has said that their five MPs (Members of Parliament) will join the hundreds of protesters at Galle Face if the need arises.

The five MPs are Harin Fernando, Manusha Nanayakkara, Mujibur Rahman, Kavinda Jayawardena, and Hector Appuhamy, Daily Mirror reported.

"We are willing to forget party politics and join the protesters if the need arises," MP Fernando said.

"We will back the protesters, especially if the government tries to suppress their rights," he added.

Meanwhile, the trade union staged a protest on Saturday in front of the Lake House building to the Galle Face where thousands of protesters dug in for the 8th consecutive day.

The Sri Lankans are protesting against the government's handling of the economic situation. At the time when the nationals were celebrating their new year, a massive protest erupted in the Galle Face Green area. Protesters have been accusing Rajapaksa's government of corruption and misrule.

Sri Lanka is battling a severe economic crisis with food and fuel scarcity affecting a large number of the people in the island nation. The economy has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sri Lanka is also facing a foreign exchange shortage, which has, incidentally, affected its capacity to import food and fuel, leading to the power cuts in the country. The shortage of essential goods forced Sri Lanka to seek assistance from friendly countries. (ANI)

