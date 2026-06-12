World News | Sri Lankan Airlines Flight to Sydney Returns to Colombo Following Operational Incident

Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 12 (ANI): Sri Lankan Airlines on Friday reported that flight UL606, bound for Sydney, was forced to return to Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) early this morning after encountering an operational incident during adverse weather conditions, according to the airline source.

As per the source, the flight initially departed from Colombo at 00:05 hrs on Friday. There were 207 passengers and 16 crew members on board during the incident. The aircraft landed safely back at BIA following the occurrence.

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Following the incident, the airline arranged for a replacement aircraft to ensure the passengers could continue their journey. The flight successfully departed from Colombo for Sydney at 05:51 hrs the same morning.

Sri Lankan Airlines' source emphasised that the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew remain its highest priority, and it reiterated its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety across all operations. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)