Colombo, Nov 8 (PTI) The Central Bank of Sri Lanka on Monday said the ongoing scarcity of the US dollar highlighted the need for the island nation to strengthen its foreign exchange reserves, as it defended its recent decision of asking exporters to convert their foreign earnings to rupees regularly at an expedited time-frame.

In an extraordinary gazette dated October 28, the Central Bank's Monetary Board issued new rules according to which exporters of goods and services must convert the residual proceeds of foreign currency into Sri Lankan Rupees on or before the seventh day of the succeeding month.

"Recent tensions in the forex market have also highlighted the need for Sri Lanka to increase its reliance on foreign exchange earnings over time to strengthen the economy, rather than increasing its foreign borrowings which exposes the economy to various types of shocks," the apex bank said in a statement on Monday.

The rule to convert foreign currency comes as Sri Lanka battles a severe foreign exchange shortage following a massive dip in remittances from expatriates and the practical standstill of the country's main dollar-earner, its tourism industry, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The central bank has defended its decision pointing out that several other nations have used this scheme. However, critics argue this could lead to an "over-regulation" of the foreign exchange sector affecting billions of dollars in remittances from migrant workers.

The country's gross domestic product contracted by a record 3.6-per cent in 2020.

This led to a 9-per cent depreciation of the Sri Lankan rupee against the dollar over the last year making imports more expensive.

As per the Central Bank's data, foreign reserves plunged by USD 436.7 million in October, recorded at USD 2.267 billion from USD 2.704 billion in September.

