Colombo, Feb 8 (PTI) Sri Lankan government would launch a probe to find out if members of the previous government had been paid excessive amounts of compensation for property damage during the people's uprising in 2022, a top minister said here on Saturday.

Minister of Health Nalinda Jayathissa told reporters the investigation would reveal if the payments had been made beyond true valuation of the properties.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jayathissa had told parliament that 43 of the MPs from the then government led by Gotabaya Rajapaksa had been paid Rs 1.22 billion.

“The maximum amount of compensation for property loss or damage is Rs 2.5 million even in the event of complete property loss during a national disaster,” Jayathissa told parliament.

Reacting to Jayathissa's announcement, opposition legislator Dayasiri Jayasekera said what must be investigated is the role of political parties and their supporters for leading the arson attacks.

“If payments had been made in excess, they can be recovered. But the motive and those responsible must be identified. They have been named in complaints made to police”, Jayasekera told reporters on Saturday.

On May 9, 2022 the government parliamentarians' properties had come under attack by the angry protesters.

Violence erupted when the government supporters attacked a peaceful demonstration held for months demanding Rajapaksa's resignation for his mishandling of the island nation's economy.

Rajapaksa resigned two months later when an angry mob surrounded his house. He fled to Maldives and resigned later from Singapore.

During the violence, a government parliamentarian was murdered on the street while nearly 100 others suffered destruction of property.

