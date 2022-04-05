Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 5 (ANI): Sri Lanka is currently in the abyss of an economic crisis and amid this, a large number of lawyers staged a massive protest in front of the Attorney General's Department on Tuesday in the Hultsdorph area in Colombo.

The demonstration, which commenced near the Aluthkade Magistrate's Court, later proceeded towards the Attorney General's Department, reported Colombo Times.

The lawyers are protesting the Attorney General's move to withdraw certain lawsuits and also against the soaring prices of commodities that have gravely affected the day-to-day lives of the general public.

A protest letter with president Gotabaya Rajapaksa regarding the economic crisis in the country was officially lodged by the Bar Association of Sri Lanka, as per the news portal.

Amid the unprecedented economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa has called for abolishing the Executive Presidential system.

Sri Lanka is battling a severe economic crisis with food and fuel scarcity affecting a large number of the people in the island nation. The economy has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country is also facing a foreign exchange shortage, which has, incidentally, affected its capacity to import food and fuel, leading to the power cuts in the country. The shortage of essential goods forced Sri Lanka to seek assistance from friendly countries.

On Sunday, 26-member Sri Lankan Cabinet Ministers submitted resignations amid rising public anger against the government over the economic crisis.

Meanwhile, the 36-hour long curfew that was imposed on Sri Lanka on Saturday evening at 6 pm was lifted on Monday morning at 6 am but the country is still under a state of emergency. (ANI)

