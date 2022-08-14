Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 14 (ANI): In the backdrop of a Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Taimur which arrived in Sri Lanka to conduct a Passage Exercise, the Sri Lankan Navy clarified that certain media reports circulating about a 'War Game' between Sri Lanka Navy and Pakistan Navy are fallacious.

Notably, PNS Taimur is scheduled to conduct a Passage Exercise with Sri Lanka Navy Ship (SLNS) Sindurala in the seas off Colombo as she departs the island on August 15, upon completion of her visit.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022: Why Pakistan Celebrates Freedom on August 14, A Day Before India.

Sri Lanka Navy, with the concurrence of foreign navies, conducts Passage Exercises as a routine engagement when their visiting naval ships depart the island after making official port calls. Sri Lankan Navy said that the prime motive of these efforts is to enhance interoperability, partnerships and goodwill as well as exchange best practices with foreign navies.

As part of this Passage Exercise, PNS Taimur and SLNS Sindurala are expected to conduct Maneuvering exercises and Search and Rescue exercise.

Also Read | Salman Rushdie Health Update: Author Taken Off Ventilator, Can Talk; Accused Hadi Matar Pleads ‘Not Guilty’.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Navy has conducted similar Passage Exercises with the navies of countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Germany, U.K., Russia and Australia on a number of previous occasions, it added.

"Conducting similar naval exercises with regional and extra-regional navies will enable each partner to overcome common maritime challenges in the future, through enhanced cooperation. In addition, such engagements will also be vital for its own maritime operations of Sri Lanka Navy." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)