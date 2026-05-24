World News | Sri Lankan PM Says Commonwealth is 'important Forum' in Tense World

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 24 (ANI): Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Harini Amarasuriya has described the Commonwealth as "a really important forum" for its member countries at a time of growing geopolitical tensions and instability, as per a statement by the Commonwealth.

Following her first official meeting with Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey at Marlborough House on May 21 2026, the Prime Minister said that institutions, such as the Commonwealth, build trust and promote understanding during periods of global uncertainty.

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She stressed the importance of institutions such as the Commonwealth at a time when multilateralism is under threat, and international law is increasingly being challenged and disregarded.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya said: "This [Commonwealth] is a really important forum where the value of co-operation, the value of collaboration and the value of partnership ... becomes more meaningful."

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She added that the Commonwealth's diverse membership gives it a unique role in bringing countries together and ensuring that different voices are heard.

"The Commonwealth can provide a space for our voices to be heard in a way that highlights some of these values that are being swept aside - values that are really important for countries such as ours," she said.

Reflecting on current geopolitical tensions, the Prime Minister highlighted that international conflicts continue to have real consequences far beyond the regions directly affected.

She pointed to the effects of the crisis in the Middle East on Sri Lanka, including rising costs for food, fuel and fertiliser.

Amarasuriya said, "The conflict that we are seeing in the world is not something that is good for anyone... As a government, we are trying our best to cushion the impact on our people because we think our people deserve a break. But I think the whole world deserves a break right now."

While expressing support and "affinity" for the Commonwealth, she said, "This is the time to make these kinds of spaces more meaningful. The Commonwealth could occupy a unique space if it is willing to take up that challenge and make the transition to becoming a really relevant organisation, because this is what this moment demands." (ANI)

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