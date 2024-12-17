New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Union Minister JP Nadda, during his state visit on Monday and discussed about enhancing cooperation between the two nations.

Earlier in the day, he paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial in Raj Ghat. He also signed the visitor's book and planted an Ashoka Pendula plant at Gandhi Darshan.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: US, Ukraine Say Some North Korean Troops Killed Fighting Alongside Russian Forces in Kursk.

In a post on X, he said, "Today (16), I paid my respects to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial. I laid a wreath, observed a moment of silence, signed the Visitor's Book, and planted an Ashoka Pendula plant at Gandhi Darshan. A truly humbling experience."

https://x.com/anuradisanayake/status/1868659681914401233

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Death Toll in Gaza Reaches 45,000, Say Health Officials.

Dissanayake said he had a "productive meeting" with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, where he discussed enhancing economic cooperation, agriculture, and digitalization. He also discussed strengthening of India-Sri Lanka ties with BJP President JP Nadda.

In a post on X, he said, "Had a productive meeting with Jagdeep Dhankhar today (16), where we discussed enhancing economic cooperation, agriculture, and digitalization. Appreciate his congratulations on my electoral victory. Later, I also met with Indian Health Minister JP Nadda to further strengthen ties."

https://x.com/anuradisanayake/status/1868645014458576913

The Vice President's office in its statement said that the discussions between the two centred around the multi-faceted partnership between India and Sri Lanka.

"Hon'ble Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar called on the Hon'ble President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, H.E. Anura Kumara Disanayaka, in New Delhi today. Discussions centred around further strengthening the thriving, multi-faceted partnership between India and Sri Lanka, built upon the firm foundations of kinship, history and culture," the statement read.

https://x.com/VPIndia/status/1868620919935287512

Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda said that he held an "insightful conversation" with Dissanayake.

"Met and interacted with H.E. Mr. Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, in New Delhi as part of the 'Know BJP' initiative. We had an insightful conversation where we discussed ways to enhance party-to-party relations and I also shared information about our party's ideology, organizational structure, and contributions to the nation's progress. Our interaction focused on advancing India-Sri Lanka relations. Looking forward to strengthening our relationship for the benefit of both nations," Nadda said.

https://x.com/JPNadda/status/1868642993856782604

Notably, the Sri Lankan President is on a three-day state visit to India from December 15-17. This is the first bilateral visit of Dissanayake to India after assuming office in September.

He was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)