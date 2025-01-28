Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 28 (ANI): Sri Lanka's foreign policy has often been slammed for its lack of consistency, but rarely have such sentiments been voiced by those in power.

Recently, Prime Minister Harini Nireka Amarasuriya acknowledged these shortcomings, stating, "We do not seem to have a coherent foreign policy; every minister comes in, and they tend to take unilateral decisions, and the government tends to take unilateral decisions -- not based on any kind of coherent policy; that's something we really need to change."

However, critics argue that the current administration has not taken important steps to address this issue. A report from the Centre for Strategic Studies in Trincomalee highlights concerns over the government's foreign policy direction, specifically regarding its stance on the "One China Policy."

While Sri Lanka was the first South Asian country to recognize the People's Republic of China (PRC) in 1950 and has adhered to the One China Policy ever since, a recent joint statement between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Chinese President Xi Jinping has raised eyebrows.

The statement read, "Sri Lanka firmly supports all efforts by the Chinese government to achieve national reunification and opposes 'Taiwan independence' in any form. Sri Lanka reiterated that it will never allow its territory to be used for any anti-China, separatist activities and will firmly support China on issues related to Tibet and Xinjiang."

This is the first time a Sri Lankan government has expanded the One China Policy beyond Taiwan, explicitly including Tibet and Xinjiang. Analysts from the Centre for Strategic Studies pointed out that this shift equates the Taiwan issue with Tibet, embedding it within China's broader territorial claims.

Tibet has long been a flashpoint in India-China relations, with disputes over regions like Tibet and Xinjiang leading to military confrontations, including the Galwan Valley clash in 2020 and the Tawang skirmish in 2022. The Xinjiang region, which China administers as Aksai Chin, is strategically significant due to its proximity to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its potential military use. Additionally, allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang have drawn international criticism.

Despite President Dissanayake's earlier declaration that Sri Lanka would not align with any power blocs, the joint statement's unequivocal support for China has led to accusations of policy inconsistency.

"There are many power camps within a multipolar system - we won't be a part of that geopolitical fight, nor will we be aligned with any party," he had said after his victory, but the current trajectory suggests otherwise.

The move has also drawn attention to Sri Lanka's deviation from its traditional non-alignment stance. "On the surface, the One China Policy is an internal issue of China, but from a geopolitical perspective, it is related to a global power struggle," noted the Centre for Strategic Studies.

The United States and its allies have expressed concerns about China's intentions toward Taiwan, a democracy that ranks first in Asia and 10th globally in the Democracy Index 2023. According to reports, Chinese President Xi Jinping has instructed military commanders to prepare for a potential conflict with Taiwan by 2027.

Critics argue that the National People's Power (NPP)'s pro-China position undermines Colombo's commitment to neutrality. The explicit endorsement of Beijing's stance on Taiwan, Tibet, and Xinjiang in the joint statement signals a significant shift in Sri Lanka's foreign policy, raising questions about its alignment with the Rule-Based International Order. (ANI)

